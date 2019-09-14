Craftsmen, artists, vendors, and other merchants came out to Loy Lake Saturday to offer their wares at the Frontier Village Fall Festival. The event, now in its second year, serves as a fundraiser for the organization and its collection of some of Grayson County’s oldest buildings.

“This is our annual vendor fair and we are calling it our fall festival this year,” Frontier Village President Charla Harris said.

The event featured about 40 vendors offering goods and services ranging from locally-written books, foods and arts and crafts displays. A car show and chili cook off, new for 2019, were also included in this year’s list of festivities.

Harris said the proceeds from the event would go toward the maintenance and upkeep of the 11 homes and buildings that make up Frontier Village. In total, there are about $250,000 of needed repairs to the site, Harris said.

The village features houses and structures dating back to the mid 1800s. Buildings were transported from across the county to the village site. Many of the buildings originated in Sherman and Denison, but others come from as far away as Cherry Mound.

The Judge Thompson house would be under the waters of Lake Texoma if it had not been moved.

“A lot of these houses and homes belonged to the founding fathers of Grayson County,” Harris said.

The Cold Spring School House, which was originally located in Denison, is the building that currently needs the most work, she said. In recent months, one of the walls appeared to be bulging and one of the logs that make up the wall recently fell out of place.

While the wall has been stabilized, she said the wall will need to be repaired using materials from the same time period, making this an expensive project.

Through Saturday’s festivities, Harris said she hoped to bring in about 3,000 visitors to the site. While the event brought in about $1,000 last year, she said she hopes to raise about three times that in the second year.