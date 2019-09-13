The 22nd annual Respect Life banquet will be hosted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center. Tim Staples, a noted Catholic apologist who is with Catholic Answers, will serve as the keynote speaker.

According to a news release, Staples converted to Catholicism in 1988 after being determined to prove it wrong. He has been working in Catholic apologetics and evangelization since 1994.

The evening will also include silent and live auctions. All proceeds of the event will go toward the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Amarillo.

“The Family Life Office encompasses a number of programs for the diocese, including pro-life activities, natural family planning, engaged encounter, marriage encounter and, coming next year, a retreat for grieving parents,” James Schulte, the director of the Family Life Office for the Diocese of Amarillo, said in the news release. “We must continue to promote a pro-life, pro-marriage and pro-family message in this country, which has been so blessed by our Savior, Jesus Christ, and your support of our annual banquet assists us in these efforts.”

For more information, to purchase tickets or to donate items for the auctions, contact Schulte at (806) 414-1059.