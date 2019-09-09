Sherman Police

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 5 to the 400 block of US Highway 75 in reference to a theft. It was reported that a cell phone was reported stolen from that location. Upon arrival, they determined the phone’s possible location. The phone was recovered by the Grayson C0unty Sheriff’s Office.

Theft of property — A female complainant made contact on Sept. 6 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect stole property from a residence in the 500 block of South Gribble. A report for theft of property less than $100 was generated.

Terroristis threat/assault — An officer was dispatched on Sept. 6 to the 1900 block of West Taylor in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, it was found that the male suspect threatened his mother and then assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene. A report was made for terroristic threat. The investigation is ongoing.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on Sept. 6 to the report of a possible assault in the 1900 block of West Taylor. Upon arrival, they located a male suspect in a parking lot who was showing signs of intoxication. The suspect became ill and was transported to the Wilson N. Jones emergency room. A report was generated for public intoxication.

Burglary of a vehicle — An officer was dispatched on Sept. 6 to the 2200 block of South Montgomery in response to a burglary. A male victim had observed his vehicle getting burglarized and disrupted the theft. However, the male suspect got away with the victim’s wallet and its contents. A report for burglary of a vehicle was filed.

Theft of property — An officer responded on Sept. 6 to the report of a theft in the 3800 block of Town Center. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined an unknown suspect stole a wallet. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 6 to the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in reference to an assault between family members. Upon arrival, they found the victim to have multiple minor injuries. Through information gathered, it was determined who the primary aggressor was, and that party was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member. A report was also generated.

Evading arrest, detention — Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Sept. 6 on a vehicle in the 100 block of East Lamberth Road. The driver slowed and eventually stopped before immediately fleeing on foot. A report was filed for avoiding arrest and detention.

Assault — Officers responded on Sept. 7 to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Pecan. Their investigation revealed a male had assaulted his girlfriend by hitting her multiple times in the head and face. A report was filed for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Assault — An officer responded on Sept. 7 to a fight in progress in the 800 block of South Patricia. Upon arrival, the officer observed a male with multiple injuries on his face. After speaking with all involved parties, it was determined an assault causing bodily injury had taken place. A report was filed.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 7 to the 2200 block of East Lamar in reference to a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, they assessed damage that was done to the female victim’s vehicle. A report was generated for criminal mischief less than $100.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — Officers responded on Sept. 7 to the report of a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of North Travis. They were advised by the male victim that someone had stolen his vehicle and that he has not given anyone permission to use it. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

Public intoxication — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 7 to the 3800 block of US Highway 75 in reference to the report of an intoxicated male trying to get into vehicles. Upon arrival, a male matching the complainant’s description was located sitting on a curb near some businesses. While the officers spoke with the male, several clues of intoxication were observed. The suspect confessed that he was intoxicated and had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend. He said he was just “drinking and making his way north.” The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Accident involving injury — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 7 to the intersection of US Highway 82 and North FM 1417. Upon arrival, they spoke with the female victim who stated a vehicle had hit her and continued heading east on US Highway 82. The victim had injuries from the crash. A report was generated for accident involving injury.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 8 in the 2700 block of Texoma Parkway. The officer spoke with the male driver and detected the odor of alcohol emitting from his person. The driver performed standardized sobriety tests which revealed multiple signs of intoxication. He was then arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Credit/debit card abuse — Officers made telephone contact on Sept. 8 with an elderly female who had reported her credit card had been stolen on Sept. 7 and used without her permission. A report was generated for credit card or debit card abuse/elderly.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted on Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of Sam Rayburn Freeway West. It was suspected the male driver was intoxicated. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a building — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 8 to the 400 block of West Houston in reference to the burglary of a building. Their investigation revealed a business had been broken into with a vehicle being stolen. Reports were generated for burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Public intoxication — Officers responded on Sept. 8 to the report of a male who was forcing entry into a residence in the 600 block of East Brockett. They responded and detained a male. The homeowner knew the suspect and chose not to file charges but did not want him to remain on the premises. The subject was highly intoxicated and was arrested for public intoxication.

Possession — Officers were dispatched on Sept. 8 to a major accident near Heritage Parkway and OB Groner Road. During the crash investigation, they discovered less than two ounces of marijuana in one of the vehicles. A report was generated.

Burglary of a habitation — Dispatch received a call on Sept. 8 reporting a disturbance in the 2100 block of North Ross Avenue. The complainant stated someone kicked in a door to his home. A report was taken for burglary of a habitation/intend other felony.

Assault — Dispatch received notification on Sept. 8 of an assault that took place in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The male complainant stated he was struck in the face by a male suspect for not allowing him to use his cell phone any longer. Contact was made with the suspect who stated he never physically made contact with the complainant. A report was filed for assault causing bodily injury.

Possession — Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 8 at the intersection of Texoma Parkway and Baker Drive. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a small amount of marijuana as located. A report for possession of marijuana was generated.