A new restaurant venue could be coming to Denison in the near future. The Denison Planning and Zoning Commission is considering a zoning request for a mixed-use restaurant Tuesday morning at its meeting Tuesday morning at city hall.

The property, located at 701. W. Chestnut Street, would like to make room for the construction of a building that will feature a restaurant on the ground floor and lofts above.

Here are three things to know about the planning and zoning meeting

1. Hobo Joe’s seeks plat approval

The pending Hobo Joe’s restaurant previously approved by the commission on April 9 is returning to submit a new site plan for approval. The site plan has been significantly altered since its original approval requiring a return to the P&Z for another approval.

2. Medical office expansion

An office located at 2201 S Austin Avenue is making a site plan and plat request to allow an expansion of a 71-square foot addition to the building.

3. TheRailYard Incubator seeks alcohol permit

TRY Incubator that is scheduled to open in the near future is seeking a conditional use permit to allow the business to sell, serve and dispense beer and wine. The permit also says the business will offer live music on weekends.