The folks who serve food at the many restaurants, cafes, pubs and dives in Grayson County are getting really good at following the rules for keeping everyone safe from food borne illnesses.

The most recent list of food safety inspections from the Grayson County Health Department shows that the majority of those inspected recently received top marks. No one received anything below a “B.”

The Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

All of those listed in this report received a grade of at least a “B” or higher, probably ensuring there was lots of love to spread for the staff from the front house to the dishwashers.

The following establishments received a “B” grade on their most recent inspection:

Crazy Thai, 1707 Texoma Pkwy Sherman

Manuelito’s, 106 N. Main St Collinsville

Passport Pottsboro b 7606 Hwy 289N Pottsboro

The following establishments received an “A” grade on their most recent inspections:

CVS/Pharmacy, 2910 FM 120 West, in Denison;

Grayson College Cafeteria/Great West. Dining 6101 Grayson Dr. in Denison;

Starbucks Coffee, 5131 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Salvation Army, 5700 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

Vitinas Deli, 118 W. Main, in Denison;

Woodlawn Golf Course, 4046 Woodlawn, in Sherman;

Armstrong Food Mart, 500 S Armstrong, in Denison;

Diamond Shamrock, 2300 W. Morton, in Denison;

Kwik Fuels, 1401 W. Morton, in Denison;

Lucky Stop, 429 N. Sam Rayburn Frwy. in Sherman;

AFC Sushi@ Albertson’s, 100 E Taylor St. in Sherman;

Albertson’s, 100 E Taylor St., in Sherman;

Albertson’s, Starbucks, 100 E Taylor St, in Sherman;

Albertson’s, Bakery, 100 E Taylor St., in Sherman;

Albertson’s, Deli, 100 E Taylor St. in Sherman;

Albertson’s, Meat Mkt, 100 E Taylor St., in Sherman;

Albertson’s, Produce, 100 E Taylor St., in Sherman;

Asian Gourmet, 810 N. Union St #301, in Whitesboro;

DISD/Lamar Elementary School, 1000 S Fifth Ave Denison;

DISD/Terrell Elementary School,230 W. MLK St., in Denison;

Dollar General, 630 Hwy 377 North, in Whitesboro;

McDonalds, 871 Hwy 377 N, in Whitesboro;

Dollar General, 81940 Hwy 289, in Pottsboro;

Dollar General, 702 E FM 120, in Pottsboro;

Gateway #6, 3100 N Hwy 75, in Sherman;

Hampton Inn, 2904 Michelle Drive, in Sherman;

Montessori Academy of North Texas, 906 Cottonwood, in Sherman;

Preston Place, 620 Blanton Dr. in Sherman;

Dollar General, 407 Highway 377 N., in Collinsville;

Booth’s Brew a 112 S. Rusk Denison

Cherry Asian Market a 223 Sunset Blvd Sherman

Craft Pies Pizza a 81750 N. Hwy 289 Ste 122 Pottsboro

DISD/Houston Elementary School a 1100 W Morgan Street Denison

Kroger Food Store, 1820 Loy Lake Rd, in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store, Deli a 1820 Loy Lake Rd, in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store, Meat Mkt, 1820 Loy Lake Rd, in Sherman;

Kroger Food Store, Produce, 1820 Loy Lake Rd, in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne;

Lone Star Food Store, Subway, 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., in Van Alstyne;

Lone Star Food Store, Mi Taco, 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, in Van Alstyne;

Lone Star Food Store, TexaKona, 990 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy, in Van Alstyne;

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant, 13015 S. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Church’s Chicken, 501 N Austin Ave., in Denison;

Focused Care at Sherman, 817 W Center St. in Sherman;

Palio’s Pizza Café, 865 E. Northcreek Dr., in Sherman;

Aldi Food Store, 3201 N. Hwy 75, Suite 104, in Sherman;

Eddie Mac’s, 2600 N Travis St., in Sherman;

Grayson County Juvenile Alternatives, 1602 E Lamar St., in Sherman;

Pecan Point, 1011 E. Pecan Grove Rd., in Sherman.