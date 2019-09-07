Are you looking for ideas for healthy meals but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen or your whole paycheck on food to prepare? If so join Texas A&M AgriLife for an event that will provide dinner ideas, the opportunity to win door prizes, through food demonstrations and samples.

Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Grayson County Courthouse, 100 W. Houston Street in Sherman. Cost for the event is $20 per person.

For that price, individuals will be able to sample easy, nutritious twists to some of the most enjoyed Texas dishes.

Grayson County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health Joyce White said that this is a wonderful way to learn about the Dinner Tonight Program and free recipes, watch area chefs prepare dishes, sample foods and have a lot of fun.

Tracy Homuth will serve as master of ceremonies and will provide entertainment throughout the program. Chef Cathy Zeis, author, TV personality, website developer of Eat Like The Rainbow, Inc as well as Chef Sheila Kluss, Bean Me Up Coffee Shop and Against the Grain catering, will demonstrate recipes for participants to sample and offer healthy cooking tips along the way.

Youth Path to the Plate Ambassadors and local 4-H youth will assist with serving samples to participants.

To register got to: https://grayson.agrilife.org/event/dinnertonight/ and complete the registration form. Attendance is limited and only a few spots remain. For more information, contact Joyce White, CEA-FCH at 903-813-4203 or by email to joyce.white@ag.tamu.edu .