While the weather in Texoma is often on the hotter side, it does rain quite a bit at times. Not everyone wants to sit indoors on a rainy day. There are a number of indoor activities to fill ones day on such an occasion in the Texoma area.

Here are five kid-friendly places with indoor activities.

1. Jump N Land inside Midway Mall

Not only is this indoor fun center packed with video arcades and other distractions from a bad weather day, it also sits inside a rather large shopping mall area with plenty of retailers and lots of space to walk around while staying dry.

2. Wonder6 Playground.

A fairly new indoor playground experience to Sherman, this business offers many of the amenities found at a public park in a weather-proof environment.

They have a ball pit, slides, trampoline and more. This one is for younger kids the recommended age is six and under.

3. Sherman Museum

Along with the Sherman Museum, the Sherman Jazz Museum as well as Frontier Village at Loy Lake Park in Denison, offer places for education and entertainment. l.

“We have exhibits from pre-history to current times,” said Museum Director Betsy Deiterman in a recent interview. “This includes fossils of dinosaurs that used to inhabit the area and shark’s teeth from when this part of Texas was an inland sea. Moving forward, there are exhibits of civil war memorabilia, an exhibit on the courthouses of Grayson County and a set up of a general store filled with period merchandise and much more.

“This summer, we will have Dino Days again,” Deiterman said. “This will be our eighth year of Dino Days, and this year we will be concentrating on dinosaurs and meteors.”

4. Two entertainment venues

One of the newest entertainment venues in Texoma, this place has a lot of indoor entertainment to go around. From the rock climbing and rope obstacle course above the state-of-the-art video arcade to the ax throwing adjacent to the bowling alley all the way to the movie theater complete with dining option, Schulman’s has a lot to explore for a family seeking to get away from the elements.

“What patrons can expect is a full range and full day of attractions for the full family to be together,” Mark Schulman said. Across town there remains the Cinemark multiplex that also offers a cinematic film view experience at the Sherman Town Center.

Denison’s HeyDay Entertainment is expected to open this fall. With many of the same offerings, this entertainment space will be housed next to an indoor trampoline spot. There will be dining options as well as an adults-only lounge.

5. Public libraries

Sherman, Denison, Austin College and Grayson College have a shared library system complete with ample books, computers and activities to keep kids of all ages entertained, along with their adult supervisors. Sherman Public Library Director Melissa Eason said the library offers far more than just books.

“We have a great children’s area with board games, books, computers and even a Lego table,” Eason said. “For adults we have computers, books, magazines, newspapers and audio books. We frequently have programming and it’s all indoors. The great thing about the library is you don’t even have to have a card to enjoy the space. Of course you can get a card if you want at no charge. Where else can you go with no expectation to buy things where nobody minds you sitting there for hours.”