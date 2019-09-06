Grayson County motorists are advised to remain aware of lane closures and construction workers at the Cedar Road bridge as Texas Department of Transportation crews begin working to replace the bridge on Sept. 16.

TxDOT awarded the $475,000 project to contractor Highway 19 Construction. The contractor will replace the roadway over Cedar Creek, east of State Highway 11, as well as both approaches. The road will be closed until the project is completed. The project is expected to span 51 working days and is scheduled for completion in December. Weather, equipment failures and other unforeseen issues may impact the project.

Drivers traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes while the project is underway, to heed all related traffic controls, reduce their speed and avoid in-car distractions.

