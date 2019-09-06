In recent weeks I’ve considered going back to a goal I set a few years ago, but never really had the time to follow up on. I wanted to set myself to watching all the movies that are generally considered to be among the best of all time.

Upon looking at lists of the greatest films, many I have seen, but so many others I had never touched. In some cases, I have never heard of some of them, especially foreign films.

What made me decide to give it another try at watching these films was seeing another list of top 100 movies. Instead of being the top 100 films of all time, it was the best films of the 21st Century, as presented by the BBC.

While I haven’t seen the top two on the list, number three and four — “There Will be Blood” and Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” are films I have seen several times.

“Citizen Kane” truly is an amazing film, but it doesn’t strike me in the heart as it may have others.

However, as I moved along the list (not necessarily in numerical order), I found others that struck me either with the point they were making, the artistry of it all or storytelling.

“Die Hard” might not be on the same levels as Kane, but it is still an enjoyable movie, and was more toward my tastes.

I started my day asking friends and coworkers for movie recommendations that they felt I would enjoy based on my personality and tastes. I also asked that the recommendations be films they did not think I had seen.

My first few suggestions were just that, but as time went on, I got outside of my comfort zone. One suggested movies by Spencer Tracy. Another recommended Fight Club, a movie I had heard a lot about, but never got around to seeing.

Here’s to hoping that this approach will be more fruitful.

