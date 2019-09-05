Country, rock and Americana are among the musical styles being offered by local and regional acts this fall as part of the Stuteville Chevrolet Tailgate Alley concert series at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The free concerts begin three hours prior to the kickoff of Saturday Savage Storm home football games and are held in Stuteville Chevrolet Tailgate Alley, adjacent to Paul Laird Field.

Among this year’s musical acts are Time Machine, a dance-party band from Dallas, and local favorite Greg Guymon, who wraps up the series on Nov. 16.

This year’s schedule of concerts includes:

• September 21: (True Blue BBQ Cook-off) Wasetta Switch (Red dirt, rock, Americana band formed in Caddo in 2012) Concert begins at 3 p.m., kickoff vs. Oklahoma Baptist at 6 p.m.

• October 12: Shakedown (Classic Rock, country, red dirt band from Texoma) Concert begins at 11 a.m., kickoff vs. Arkansas-Monticello at 2 p.m.

• October 26: (Homecoming) Time Machine (Dance band from Dallas) concert begins at 11 a.m., kickoff vs. Henderson State at 2 p.m.

• November 9: Logan Russell & the Young Guns (Country music and Classic/Southern rock band formed in Ardmore in 2009) Concert begins at 11 a.m., kickoff vs. Harding at 2 p.m.

• November 16: (True Blue Chili Cook-off) Greg Guymon (Country musician who performs extensively in the area) Concert begins at 11 a.m., kickoff vs. East Central at 1 p.m.

Tailgaters are invited to bring their tents and cookers to Stuteville Chevrolet Tailgate Alley, located in the parking lot at the corner of 2nd Ave. and University Blvd.

For more information, call Mark Webb at 580-745-2361.