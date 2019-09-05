Sherman man was indicted on seven counts of child pornography this week.Gerald Smith, 35, of Sherman faces the seven counts. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s office released a list of indictments this week that included Smith’s numerous charges. Previously published information from the Grayson County Sheriff’s office says Smith was arrested on June 25 when the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on North Burdette Avenue in Sherman as the result of an investigation into online child pornography.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force program. The program is made up of 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigating child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.

Smith was not the only person indicted on charges related allegations of harm to other people. The following people also were indicted this week:

John Krueger, 73, of Whitewright — indecency with a child sexual contact;

Jamie Finch, 34, of Whitesboro — abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Meagan Thomas, 31, of Denison — abandon or endanger a child with intent to return;

Kristi Avery, 54, of Denison — injury to a child or elderly person with intentional serious bodily injury;

Tanya Starr, 37, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous violence against family;

Tydarrius Howard-Polk, 20, of Sherman — one count of continuous violence against family, three counts of assault family violence with previous conviction;

Angel Montoya, 23, of Sherman — assault family member impede breath.