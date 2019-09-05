No one was hurt and a man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly boarded a Sherman Independent School District bus while carrying a hatchet.

In an emailed press release sent Wednesday night, Sherman Police said officers responded to the 900 block of South Gribble Street at approximately 4:15 p.m., after the driver of the school bus called emergency dispatchers to report that, while attempting to let students off the bus, a man carrying an axe had boarded the vehicle. The 59-year-old suspect, reportedly exited the bus after the driver ordered him to leave.

“The investigation indicated (the suspect) did not threaten anyone, or attempt to assault anyone with the hatchet,” Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “He did, however, enter into the school bus without consent.”

Mullen said the man was located in the area and arrested for criminal trespassing. He reportedly told investigators he entered the bus with the hatchet, because he wanted to speak with the driver after seeing children play with the hatchet in his front yard Wednesday morning, before boarding the bus.

“His actions were quite alarming, but it didn’t reach the level of an assault or anything like that,” Mullen said. “We’re dedicated to enforcing the law and keeping everyone safe, so that’s what we had to do here.”

Sherman ISD Director of Communications Kimberly Simpson said the bus was carrying 38 students from Sherman High School, Piner Middle School, Dillingham Intermediate School and Crutchfield Elementary. All were kept on the bus while the driver took the vehicle to a different location and waited for police to arrive. No injuries were reported.

A district statement said families of students on the bus were called and notified of the incident Wednesday night. District staff members were stationed at the bus stop Thursday morning, but Simpson said the stop has since been moved to a new location.

“The safe and secure transport of our students is a top priority and boarding of a school bus by anyone other than Sherman ISD students is a crime and is not tolerated,” the Sherman ISD statement said.

A search of the county’s jail records showed the suspect remained in custody Thursday morning. No bond information was listed.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.