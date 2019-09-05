Ina L. Smith, daughter of Clanford Robinson and Zenobia Anderson, was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Bastrop, Texas, and was nurtured at Paul Quinn AME Church. She was the 1954 Valedictorian at Emile High School. After graduation she attended Prairie View University. Following graduation, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri, as the director of social services for 35 years.

She married Frank Smith Jr. and was the mother of three children: Michael McDonald, David Smith (Mikella), and Laura Abron. In Kansas City she joined St. Augustine and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Memorial services: September 14, 2019, at 1 pm, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St., Kansas City, Mo. Reception following services.