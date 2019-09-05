Thursday forecast for Austin: It's going to be hot all day! Tomorrow will probably be hot, too, and the next day and the next day and the next day.

Yup — skies will be sunny throughout the day and temperatures will rise to a high of 101 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Thursday will likely be the fourth day in a row (and the 42nd this year) that Austin records a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, according to the weather service.

The high on Wednesday reached 102 degrees, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will cool off a bit at night with a low of 76 degrees and mostly clear skies, forecasters said.

More triple-digit temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 104. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Clear at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and high near 96.