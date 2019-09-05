Blair Sullivan has had multiple heart surgeries, two strokes and a heart transplant in the short time she has been alive. She is only 4-years-old.

The Durant native was a recent recipient of a Wishing Well Texoma dream trip to a Disney Resort in Hawaii along with her family.

Blair was born in September of 2015 with a medical conditional called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She was diagnosed while her mother was still pregnant. She had her first heart surgery at only eight days old.

According to the Center for Disease Control the condition affects about 960 babies a year. Children with the condition often have life-long complications accompanying multiple surgeries and medications.

Following her surgery she was placed on a list for a heart transplant, and she spent eight hours in surgery to receive her new heart. Afterwards, she was in the hospital for 187 days, and then spent four weeks at the Ronald McDonald House in Dallas.

“Blair has now been put to sleep 10 times for various surgeries,” Blair’s mother Angie Sullivan said in an email interview. “She still has to have a cath procedure every other year to go in and check pressures and rejection in her heart. We also drive from Durant to Plano once per week for feeding therapy. We see transplant every 3 months also.”

Angie Sullivan said her daughter will have to be on medication for the rest of her life to ensure her body doesn’t reject her new heart. In addition to her multiple surgeries, Blair has also suffered two strokes during her time in the hospital which has created additional complications. Having to feed every few hours, she has a feeding tube that providers her 95 percent of her nutrition.

Angie Sullivan said it was a dream come true hearing about the Wishing Well Texoma. She said it was so exciting for her family to learn her baby was going to get to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Blair is doing great and making improvements every day,” Angie Sullivan said. “The wish gave our family a chance to relax without the everyday stress of life. Each day brings new challenges with trying to get Blair to eat by mouth. She is now learning sign language.”

Despite her challenges, Blair has a great attitude her mother said.

“Blair is always happy and active,” Angie Sullivan said. “She loves to swim and loves to be around her two big brothers, Brooklyn and Baylee.”

She said she learned about the Wishing Well foundation two years ago. She said it was such a surprise to learn her daughter had been selected. It was an opportunity for the family to relieve some stress while giving baby Blair a chance to get out and smile.

“Wishing Well will always hold a special place in our hearts,” Angie Sullivan said. “We are so thankful for the amazing people who make these dreams a reality for kids. Meeting the other families was a great experience. It was nice to be able to meet the board members and understand the work they do. Our entire family was so excited, and couldn’t wait to be on the trip?”

Blair’s family maintains a Facebook page, “Beats for Baby Blair” to share their child’s story.