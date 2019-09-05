Ever see one of those structures built out of canned goods at a grocery store and think you would love to give that try? Grayson College has an event planned just for you, and a team of your best buds.

The CAN struction event is sponsored by the GC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Sponsor Mary Linder said folks who want to enter need to gather non-perishable items which will, after judging, be used to stock the college’s food pantry, and build a structure from those items. If that structure impresses the judges enough to make it one of the top two in the competition, it could mean a price of $100 (for second place) or $200 (for first place).

It will absolutely mean needed resources for those who might be in need of a meal.

Registration is ongoing through Sept. 30 and judging will take place on Nov. 19. Competition for the fourth annual event is open to anyone on the Grayson College campus.

“Students can form individual teams, clubs and organizations can enter as teams and so can faculty and staff,” the Facebook post about the event said.

Those who would like to register a team, obtain a copy of the rules or donate to the college’s food pantry, can email Linder at linderm@grayson.edu.