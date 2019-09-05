AUSTIN

Walking, biking boards

accepting applications

The city of Austin's Pedestrian Advisory Council and Bicycle Advisory Council are accepting applications for membership through Sept. 29.

The councils are volunteer groups that meet monthly to advise the city on planning, policy, design, funding, education and enforcement efforts related to walking and biking.

To apply for the pedestrian council: bit.ly/2ksMIQW. To apply for the bicycle council: bit.ly/2lTmF5D.

NORTH AUSTIN

‘Women in IT’ series

Thursday night at ACC

Austin Community College will host its “Women in IT” fall speaker series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the ACCelerator space on the ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive.

Participants will meet with Women in IT advisors and learn about career opportunities, financial aid and other community resources to help pay for college. Space is limited at the free event, so registration is recommended.

To register: bit.ly/2lDM7Mj.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Mental health class

accepting registrations

The Central Texas affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is accepting registrations through Saturday for its eight-week family-to-family classes for family members of adults who have a mental health diagnosis.

Classes will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 17 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 230 Post Oak Drive.

The peer-led classes help family members understand and support loved ones living with a mental health diagnosis while maintaining their own well-being. The classes will cover mental health disorders and feature workshops on empathy, communication and problem solving.

To register: bit.ly/2lvoeH1.

ROUND ROCK

Take a gander

at Saturn on Friday

Austin Community College’s Physics, Astronomy and Engineering Department will host a Saturn party from 6 to 9:50 p.m. Friday at ACC Round Rock, 4400 College Park Drive, Building 3000.

Visitors can check out a mobile planetarium, hear from experts and peek at the planet with a guided observation. The event is free and open to the public.

For information: jbrinkle@austincc.edu.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Learn about area birds

Saturday at Pioneer Farms

The Travis Audubon Society will host a presentation on the birds of Central Texas from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms, 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive.

Audubon Society members will share information about the sights, sounds and habitats of the birds. Attendees can explore the prairie, woodland and creek habitats.

The program is free, but guests who wish to tour the museum will need to pay regular admission.

BUDA

YMCA to host

Paws in the Pool

The Hays Communities YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, will host Paws in the Pool from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. Staff will be present to regulate foul play, but owners are encouraged to leave dogs at home who are nervous around other dogs. Owners must pick up after their dog.

The cost is $5 per dog.

ELGIN

Library sets multimedia

literary event Sunday

The Friends of the Elgin Library will host a library literary event titled “Riders on the Orphan Train” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elgin Public Library Civic Center, 404 N. Main St.

The program will be performed by author Alison Moore and songwriter Phil Lancaster. The multimedia presentation tells the story of the 250,000 orphans and unwanted children who were put on trains in New York between 1854-1929 and sent all over the country to be given away.

TAYLOR

Church will host annual

Community Fall Festival

The 85th annual St. Mary’s Catholic Community Fall Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 408 Washburn St.

The event will feature barbecue plates for $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., concessions, live music, races, live and silent auctions and games. Barbecue plates will be available for drive thru.

The event is one of two major fundraisers throughout the year to subsidize the cost of tuition for St. Mary's students.

