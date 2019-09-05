The opportunity for Denison residents to attend public hearings on the proposed 2020 budget has now passed.

The second public hearing was held on Tuesday at Denison city hall. There were no comments entered by members of the public at the meeting.

The Denison city council will vote on whether to adopt the budget at its Sept. 16 meeting. Here are seven things to know about the proposed $29 million budget

1. Cash reserves

The city had enough funds in its general fund balance in the 2019 budget to include 79 days of reserves. The reserves are how long the city can go without taking any new money in. The city is budgeting to have 70 days worth of funds in the budget. Denison is proposing to have 61 days of reserve in the utility fund. The 2019 days of reserve for utility fund was 60 days.

2. Cash balance

The city is projecting a general fund ending cash balance of $5,156,635 for the 2020 fiscal year. That is up from the starting balance of $5,132,049. The utility fund cash balance is projected to be $2,004,000, up from the starting balance of $1,987,789.

3. City hall improvements

The city is expecting to invest in some renovations at City Hall over the course of the year. Some of those improvements include Americans with Disabilities Act compliant doors, an upgrade to the elevator and technology improvements to prepare for NexGen 011 upgrades.

4. City debt increasing

The city is taking on a total of $26.1 million in debt beginning in the budgeted year. There is $6.7 million in street improvements through street improvement funds. The downtown renovations will cost an estimated $10 million funding through the tax increment reinvestment zone. There is $7 million worth of water and sewer projects through the capital improvement projects fund. The fire department is getting a $1 renovation at Fire Station 2 and a $1.4 million ladder truck, both approved in the 2019 budget using general fund as a source.

5. City-wide pay raises

The city council has already approved an average 20 percent pay increase for the city's firefighters. The city also approved a 3 percent contribution by the city towards the firemen's pension fund, the firefighters will contribute 1.25 percent of their own money towards the fund. The city will spend $725,000 on the 59 employees in the department. The police department will receive $171,984 in employee funding to provide for a 4.4 percent average pay raise to go into effect Oct. 1. All other city employees will receive at minimum a 2 percent pay raise. The employee funding allocation is $282,833 from the general fund and $127,644 from the utility fund to cover the cities 181 employees.

6. New positions

The city is creating two new positions to facilitate different projects. The first is a full time capital improvement manager that will be funded through the capital improvements fund. The other is a part-time city marshal that will assist the city marshal during warrant service as well as provide additional security for the municipal court.

7. Total revenues are increasing

The city is projecting to raise $29,391,492 in total revenues, an increase from last year's $27,169,178.