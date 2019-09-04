Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel felt it necessary to commend Texas Ranger Brad Oliver for his efforts in returning Antonio Prado to the United States from Mexico so Prado could face trial for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a five-year-old child in 2017. Gudgel spent this week noting how Oliver helped the department recently during an officer involved shooting.

Oliver was presented with a commendation for the Denison Police Department at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“Ranger Oliver has been such a big help to the Denison Police Department,” Gudgel said. “We want to recognize him not just from the department stand point but for what he does for the citizens of this city. He has been a very valuable asset for our investigators who are having to work some of these crimes that are unfortunate, as I mentioned the kid getting killed in 2017. Brad was a big part of getting that suspect back to the United States and in jail here in Grayson County. He is providing justice. He helped here when we had the officers involved shooting.”

Gudgel said he wanted to recognize Oliver for his work with the department because inter-agency cooperation is integral to the work of the department.

“Crime doesn’t know a city, county or state border,” Gudgel said. “We are right here on the Oklahoma border. You can’t tell me some of our criminals aren’t coming back and forth. Same thing goes with Sherman, Pottsboro, Bells, all the Grayson County cities. Working together allows us all better opportunity to put these bad guys in jail and to improve the quality of life in Grayson County.”

Gudgel said it’s important to recognize officers who go above and beyond. He said they often have an attitude of they are just doing their job but he said it’s more than that. He said it really lets them know they are appreciated.

Oliver has been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety for 25 years, 16 of those with the Texas Rangers and 12 of them in Grayson and Fannin Counties.

“The chief here was very gracious to give me an appreciation award,” Oliver said. “My job is to come to work. I work every single day with all the agencies in Grayson and Fannin County. I really work closely with Denison PD as well as a lot of other agencies. He (the chief) called me a few weeks ago and asked me if I could be here for an award. It is very humbling they would even recognize me. That is not me. I am very much behind the scenes. I don’t want to be on camera. My job is to go out and work. I appreciate what they’ve done. Words can’t describe how I feel. I enjoy working with the police department here. They have a high level of professionalism in Denison. The type of investigators and police officers they have here is unbelievable.”