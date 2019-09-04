Sherman Police arrested a man who allegedly shot at his girlfriend and engaged in an hours-long standoff with tactical officers over the weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said, shortly before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of West Robin Drive in reference to a 9-1-1 call. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she had escaped from her boyfriend, Scott Everson, 38, after he assaulted her and shot at her.

“Upon our arrival, the suspect refused to come out, through repeated commands by officers,” Mullen said. “Due to the belief that he was armed and highly intoxicated, our Special Response Team was activated and responded to the residence. It was clear he had barricaded himself inside.”

The woman sustained minor injuries to her leg from the alleged assault, but was not injured by the single round reportedly fired inside the home.

Mullen said officers spent several hours attempting to draw Everson outside and secure his surrender, but ultimately deployed tear gas into the residence.

“Periodically, he’d come outside and yell something and then go back inside,” Mullen said. “At one point the suspect exited, allowing officers to deploy non-lethal beanbag rounds, which were successful. The officers moved into effect the arrest, but the suspect continued to resist.”

A K9 unit was also deployed and officers were able to take Everson into custody.

Everson was released from Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center on Monday after undergoing treatment for minor injuries. He was then booked into the Grayson County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with an emergency call, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

A search of the county’s booking records showed Everson was released after posting $50,000. It was unclear Wednesday, whether he had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter.

An officer involved in the standoff sustained a minor hand injury and was also treated at a local hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.