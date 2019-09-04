Grayson County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said folks in Precinct 1 in the Luella area should be aware that there might be some detours going up soon, and the state is going to be replacing the bridge that washed late last year.

Whitmire’s crew made repairs to Cedar Road earlier this year because the rains had washed it out, but they were not able to replace the bridge. Whitmire was notified by the Texas Department of Transportation recently that they will start to replace that bridge beginning on Monday.

“Cedar Road just of State Highway 11 is expected to be closed for about ten weeks,” he said. “That’s gonna run us into -without any bad weather - to Thanksgiving so with any weather delays we will probably say December, to have that done.”

He said that both he and Commissioner for Precinct 2, David Whitlock, will try to keep the detour roads in as good a shape as possible considering all of the extra traffic they are going to be seeing.

Information from TxDot said contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC was granted 51 working days to complete the project that is valued at $475,000.

The construction group will replace the Cedar Road bridge over Cedar Creek east of State Highway 11 and both approaches to the new bridge.

“Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone,” said Tim McAlavy with TxDot. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”