The Chase Bank building located at 231 W. Main Street in downtown Denison will soon be home to a new business that brought 75 new jobs to the city. With plans to create even more jobs, ARStrat, LLC will be occupying spaces on the second floor of the bank building.

The business is a debt collection agency for the health care industry. The Denison location is the second location for the business and the first for Grayson County. The operation serves clients from across the nation.

“We are excited to become members of the Denison business community,” ARstrat Director of Operations and Client Services Fred deRivas said in a news release. “Even before opening our operations, we have been extended nothing but warm greetings and welcomed with open doors by Denison city officials and community and business leaders alike. That is confirmation that we made the right decision in making Denison, TX our next home for ARstrat.”

deRivas said the city worked closely with the business to bring the new location to Denison.

“Adding quality jobs in the downtown area will bring incredible value to Main Street,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott at an announcement event Wednesday. “To remain vibrant, Denison’s Main Street needs a strong mix of shops, restaurants, residences and employers. ARstrat’s announcement is indicative of the great momentum we have going downtown. “As a community, we are excited to welcome them to our Historic Downtown!”

deRivas said the historic feel to downtown Denison was a prime factor in the decision to open the new location in the city.

He said he lives in a similar sized town and was drawn to the vibe of the city.

The business has already created 75 call center jobs in the medical and debt collection field. deRivas said the business is growing and is excited for the opportunities. The business was fully operational and staffed Wednesday morning.

“This is unique,” deRivas said. “We typically don’t operate in downtowns. We operate in more suburban areas. This is our first downtown move. Which really excites us because you have a lot of business, food and things to do within walking distance. It is really good for us. We can’t wait to see how it is going to be. We want to be involved in all the festivals and things Denison has going on around town.”

The firm is currently looking for local hires to fill positions, and the bank neighbors downstairs have been very accommodating, deRivas said.

“You guys are truly a piece of the puzzle for us,” Denison Main Street Director Donna Dow said. “We’ve been working for years to get ready for this, preparing the downtown. You are a piece of the puzzle for moving forward. We need people that work here that want to eat here and shop here and have a good time downtown. I am thrilled that your company is a perfect fit for downtown Denison.”

