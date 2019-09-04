Howe Police have opened a homicide investigation and are searching for two possible suspects after a man died during an apparent burglary last week.

In an emailed statement released Wednesday, the department said officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a residence in the 700 block of North Collins Freeway in Howe during the early morning hours of Aug. 27. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim, Cory Petty, 19, and determined that he had been assaulted and injured by two males who fled the scene.

The department’s release did not provide details regarding Petty’s injuries but said he was taken to an area hospital, where he ultimately died on Aug. 31. An autopsy was conducted on Monday by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. Howe Police have requested assistance from the Texas Rangers and said they are investigating Petty’s death as a murder.

Citing the ongoing investigation, the department said no other information would be released. A physical description of the suspects was not available.

Those with knowledge regarding the case are asked to call Howe Police Sgt. Keith Milks at 903-532-9971 or Texas Ranger Brad Oliver at 903-813-3444.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.