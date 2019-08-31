One person has been arrested after multiple shootings between Odessa and Midland on Saturday that left possibly two dead and dozens injured, according to local news reports.

Odessa TV station CBS-7 said a person was taken into custody Saturday afternoon at the Cinergy movie theater in Midland. Officials with the city of Midland previously said they believed two shooters were at large.

The city is expected to hold a new conference at 5:30 p.m. to give more information.

The Odessa Police Department said shortly after 4 p.m. that at least one person — possibly two — had been driving around Odessa shooting at random people. The Midland Police Department has also reported some shooting inside a Home Depot in Odessa.

According to CBS News, 20 people were shot in Odessa and 10 in Midland.

The Odessa American is reporting that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was among those who were shot.

Reports are mixed about whether it was one shooter who changed vehicles or two separate shooters.

Odessa police have said a shooter hijacked a mail truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut streets. Midland police said they were looking for two shooters in two vehicles, including one who was is believed to be at the Cinergy movie theater in Midland and the other driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The vehicles were described as a gold or white small Toyota truck and a U.S. Postal Service van.

Authorities are asking people to stay indoors and away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.