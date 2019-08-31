With industrial development along Fallon, the city is considering extending the roadway. The Sherman City Council will discuss land acquisition ahead of the extension of East Fallon Drive and Midway Drive when it meets Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Sherman City Hall.

Preliminary contacts with some property owners have not been successful, and if approved, this request would allow staff to negotiate, make final offers, employ an appraiser and begin condemnation proceedings, if necessary.

Here are three things to know about Tuesday’s meeting:

1. Charter Amendments

The city council will consider approving several recommended charter amendments. These amendments are primarily updates to bring the charter up to current state laws. An additional three amendments are expected to be put before voters for approval this fall.

2. Street renaming

The council will also consider renaming a block of South Travis Street to South Travis Lane due to emergency response concerns. The 2000 block of South Travis Street veers off of Travis toward Cottage Street. This change will help first responders quickly locate addresses. The change would affect five addresses.

3. Right of Way Acquisition

City leaders will consider dedicating $97,469 to help the Texas Department of Transportation acquire right of way along U.S. Highway 75. The funds will be used to help finance drainage easements, railroad right of way acquisition and other improvements along U.S. Highway 75 and at its intersection with U.S. Hwy. 82. The city’s contribution represents 10 percent of the project cost.