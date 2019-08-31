After months of work, Grayson County commissioners are looking to approve the 2020 budget Tuesday. County leaders will vote on the budget after the third and final hearing on the proposed budget at 10 a.m at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

Here are three things to know about the budget and the approval process:

1. Downward progression.

The proposed rate is .416429 per $100 valuation which continues the county’s recent trend of cutting the tax rate.

2. What this means for homeowners

Grayson County leaders say the tax cut will save homeowners about $23 on a $100,000 home.

3. More than one look over

In the meeting Tuesday, commissioners will take final votes on the tax rate and the budget. This is the third hearing on the budget. No one from the public wishing to comment on the proposed numbers spoke at last Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition to talking budget, the court will meet in executive session with its attorney to consider legal advice concerning contemplated litigation. Commissioners will also consider a request to approve the final plat of Chumbley Addition in Precinct 2.