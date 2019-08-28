Tom Bean and Bells firefighters had all the ingredients of a barbecue but none of the fun Wednesday after a truck hauling frozen foods caught fire on U.S. Highway 82.

Grayson County Fire Marshal Andy Brazie said crews responded to the westbound lanes of Hwy 82, near Craft Road shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a semi trailer fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the tractor trailer was able to safely detach his cab and drive away from the burning load, which included thousands of pounds of chicken and tater tots.

No injuries were reported.

An official cause for the fire has not yet been determined, but the flames may have originated in trailer’s braking system or wheel components, Brazie said.

Bells Police and and Texas Department of Transportation officials shut down the freeway’s westbound lanes for more than five hours while crews extinguished the fire and a wrecker hauled the smoldering trailer away.

