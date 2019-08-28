Sherman Police

Unlawful possession of firearm/multiple offenses — Officers conducted a traffic stop Aug. 25 in the 1800 block of North Ross Avenue. The male driver was arrested for an active warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and driving while license invalid with previous convictions.

Burglary of a vehicle — Officers were dispatched Aug. 25 to the 500 block of Westwood Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, they learned property had been stolen from a vehicle during the night. A report was generated.

Assault — Officers were dispatched Aug. 25 to the 5600 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they spoke with a female victim who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. A report for assault by contact/family member was generated.

Found property — Officers responded Aug. 25 to the 2300 block of West Taylor in reference to found property. The caller advised he had found a license plate and wanted to turn it in to police. A report for found property was filed.

Possession — Officers initiated a traffic stop Aug. 25 in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of marijuana. An offense report was generated.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call Aug. 25 to report an intoxicated male in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. Officers responded to the scene and located the subject who was found to be intoxicated and a danger to himself and others. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Found property — A citizen entered the police department lobby Aug. 26 to report found property. The reporting party had found a pistol in the roadway in the 500 block of Progress Drive. The pistol was collected and entered into evidence as found property.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant made telephone contact Aug. 26 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. He stated an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle in the 600 block of Kessler Boulevard and stole property. A report was filed for burglary of a vehicle.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact Aug. 26 with the public safety administrator to report a theft. She stated an unknown suspect(s) stole property from a residence in the 2200 block of North Travis. A report was generated for theft of property from $100-$750.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female reporting party made telephone contact Aug. 26 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect(s) made entry into her vehicle parked in the 700 block of North McKown and stole property. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded Aug. 26 to the report of a single vehicle striking a telephone pole in the 1200 block of East Houston. The male driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — Officers were dispatched Aug. 26 to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, they spoke with the male complainant who advised he had let an unknown male to use his motorcycle and the man did not return it. A report was filed for unauthorized use of vehicle.