A Sherman man was arrested early Wednesday morning on manslaughter charges following the death of his two-month-old infant. Miguel Angel Gomez Jr. was transported the Grayson County Jail around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe that Gomez rolled over onto his son while intoxicated and passed out in a bed.

Sherman officers were dispatched to Texoma Medical Center at about 10:15 Tuesday night on an unrelated report of an assault that occurred in the 2000 block of E. Cherry Street. Officers believed that the suspect, Gomez, was at the location and was intoxicated at the time.

While officers were investigating, Gomez’s girlfriend arrived and went inside the residence. Inside, she discovered their two-month-old son unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures and requested assistance from EMS.

The infant was transported to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center but was pronounced deceased shortly after 1 a.m.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said evidence at the location indicated that Gomez had “recklessly suffocated” the child when passed out while in the bed. The previous assault is not believed to be related to the death and is being investigated as a separate matter, he added.

Mullen said he has seen cases where parents have injured or killed a child while co-sleeping together. These situations are only exacerbated by intoxication where the parent may not be aware of the situation, he said.

“Parents need to know that there is a risk with co-sleeping that is compounded by alcohol,” he said. “It is just something that parents need to be aware of if they choose to co-sleep with their children, especially infants.”