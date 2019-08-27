Sherman Police are seeking the driver of a pickup as the department investigates a recent burglary.

In a social media post published Monday, the department described the truck as a mid 2000s Chevrolet, two-toned and gray in color. The post did not provide a location for the burglary in question, but said the incident occurred on August 20 and the pickup was seen in the area.

“We believe the driver might have witnessed the offense or have knowledge about the offense,” the department said.

The owner of the vehicle or anyone who has seen the vehicle is asked to call Sherman Police Det. Bunetto at 903-892-7335.

