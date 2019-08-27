A Sherman Police officer is expected to recover from injuries sustained Monday night after his patrol unit collided with an SUV.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the crash occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. and midnight at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and North Travis Street.

“Our officer was northbound on the (Hwy.) 75 control road, approaching Travis Street,” Mullen said. “He had his emergency lights activated while he was in route to back up another officer. When he entered the intersection, he struck another vehicle that had also entered the intersection.”

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees crashes involving law enforcement vehicles.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.