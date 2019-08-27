The pitter patter of rain on the roof at the Grayson County Courthouse Tuesday delayed the discussion of the imposition of a burn ban by county commissioners.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said he had talked with Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Somers about the possible need for such a ban at the end of last week when the area was experiencing some of the hottest and dries weather of the summer season.

However, he said Tuesday, the morning’s weather was proof positive that if one is unhappy with Texas weather, all they have to do is wait awhile.

Rain started falling in the county in the early morning hours and ushered in some cooler temperatures as well.

In not calling the matter forward for a discussion, Magers said the court could reconsider the need for such a ban later if circumstances were to require it.

Local forecasts call for a continued chance of rain through Wednesday at least with temperatures staying well below the upper 90s the area was experiencing last wee.

In their public comments section in the meeting, most of the county’s commissioners gave thanks for the rain. Magers teased Commissioner Bart Lawrence about whether or not his crew would have any work to do in the rain and other commissioners took the time to point out that their road crew works rain or shine.