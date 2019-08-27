Denison Police are following up on leads after fielding a report of shots fired over the weekend.

Patrol units responded to the 600 block of W. Gandy Street at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday after dispatchers received calls of gunfire in the area. Speaking Tuesday, Lt. Mike Eppler said no injuries were reported and no damage was found at the scene.

“Officers located several empty shell casings, but nothing seemed to be hit by any bullets,” Eppler said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.