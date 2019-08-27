The Denison City Council approved the spending of $40,000 for a wireless tower to be added to the roof of Texoma Medical Center.

The approval was on the recent meeting’s consent agenda and with no discussion or approval from the public, the city approved the $38,098 tower which will also incur an additional $5,910 annually in maintenance fees.

According to the information in the agenda packet, the item was requested as a means of providing additional wireless internet service to the public at the Texoma Health Foundation Park. The city staff suggested the city is expected to expand additional wireless service from the city library to Parkdale Water Tower.

City officials were not available for comment.

The document stated the funding will be paid out of non-department contingency funds with no further details on which fund the project was being sourced. It also says the current solution was not sustainable as a long-term solution as it would not allow expansion of staff, public usage or installation of additional security cameras.

The stated goal is to provide reliable, cost-effective internet access to THF Park. No further details were provided on which additional infrastructure was to be upgraded or what the cost of those upgrades would be.