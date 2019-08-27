Sherman Police

Assault — An officer responded on Aug. 25 to a disturbance involving neighboring apartments in an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Park Place Avenue. The parties involved were a dating couple and one claimed to have been assaulted during an argument. Minor injuries were present. The case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s office for review.

Burglary of a building — An officer was dispatched Aug. 21 to the 1700 block of North Lockhart in reference to a possible burglary. The victim advised approximately $1,500 worth of tools were stolen from a building he owns. A report was taken for burglary of a building, and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant made telephone contact Aug. 21 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated an unknown suspect made entry into two vehicles parked at a residence in the 1000 block of South Elm and stole property. A report was generated for burglary of a vehicle.

Assault — Officers were dispatched Aug. 24 to the 3700 block of North US Highway 75 in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival and investigation, some of the parties were located and others had already fled the scene. The victim reported an assault by contact with no injuries. A report was taken for assault by contact.

Minor in consumption — Officers were dispatched Aug. 24 to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, they discovered the disturbance was verbal in nature. One of the involved parties was intoxicated and under 21 years of age. The intoxicated party refused to be released to a family member and was arrested for minor in consumption.

Assault — A female complainant entered the police department lobby to report she was assaulted by her boyfriend while driving her vehicle that morning. She stated her boyfriend slapped her across the face causing her injury and pain. She dropped him off and drove to the police department to make the report. A report was filed for assault family/household member with previous conviction.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call Aug. 24 in reference to an intoxicated driver in the 3400 block of North US Highway 75. The vehicle was reported to be parked at a business, but when officers arrived, the vehicle was not in the area. The vehicle was found and stopped in the 100 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway. After an investigation was conducted, the driver was found to be intoxicated. He was then arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a building — An officer was dispatched Aug. 24 to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a theft. Through an investigation, it was determined an individual had made entry into a room and removed some equipment belonging to the property owner. A report for burglary of a building was created, and the investigation is ongoing.

Found property — Officers responded Aug. 25 to a report of found property in the 500 block of West Lamar. An ID card and debit card were left at a store. The cards were placed into safekeeping, and a report was filed for found property.

Harassment — Dispatch received a call Aug. 25 regarding harassment in the 1100 block of Valentine. The male victim stated he was harassed by his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.

Disorderly conduct — Officers were dispatched Aug. 25 to a civil issue in the 2200 block of North Heritage Parkway. Upon arrival, they learned a civil agreement had led to an argument and ended with a verbal threat to one of the parties. A report was generated for disorderly conduct.