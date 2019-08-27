An Arkansas man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge following the May 29 collision involving a bicyclist. James Goolsby, 63, of Murfreesboro Arkansas faces the manslaughter charge in connection to the death of John Charles Harris.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The accident report showed that Harris, 56, was traveling west on FM 273 when the tractor trailer driven by Goolsby was headed north on Center Street. Goolsby’s truck went through the stop sign and struck Harris. Harris was pronounced dead on arrival at local hospital. The accident report said that the truck was going so fast that when Goolsby applied his brakes, the load of steel poles in the back broke free and struck the back of the truck.

Fannin County grand jurors returned indictments last week on 36 cases. The charges ranged from manslaughter to burglary.

Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser said his grand jurors have returned indictments in 221 cases so far in 2019.

The following other people were also indicted:

Desiray Caressa Dawson, 29, of Paris — evading arrest and detention with vehicle;

Charles Edward Doyle, 56, of Ladonia — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on family member and twp counts of assault family violence with previous conviction;

Jeffery Kenton Dunlap, 39, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Jasmine Marie Lingelbach, 25, of Bonham — pcs;

James Harold Martin, 43, of Wolf City — violation of a protective order enhanced and assault family member with previous conviction enhanced;

Heath Wayne Phillips, 23, of Ladonia — burglary of a habitation;

Robert William Sadler, 31, of Bonham — interfere with an emergency call with previous conviction enhanced;

Malissa Marie Suchan, 30, of Atoka, Oklahoma — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Bret Alan Taylor, 27, of Kauffman — tamper with evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance enhanced;

Sergio Prcayo Uribe, 33, of Honey Grove — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

Monica Mrella Ventura, 21, of Bonham — tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

Matthew Armstrong, 27, of Whitewright — burglary of a habitation;

Roy Chester Askew, 66, of Ladonia — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and tamper with physical evidence, both enhanced;

Fredy Adonay Avila, 41 of Bonham — bail jumping and failure to appear;

Ronald Lee Braden III, 35, of Ivanhoe — credit card abuse;

Carlton Dwight Bridenthan, 33, of Bonham — theft of property auto enhanced;

Antonia Cardoso, 34, of Bonham — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Brandy Lide Daniels, 42, of Bailey — four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.