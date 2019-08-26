Interstate 35 (Travis County): Alternating northbound closures between St. Johns Avenue and Norwood Park Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and Exit 241 for northbound U.S. 183 will also be closed. Alternating southbound closures between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp from Rundberg Lane will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 183 and Blackson Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Little Texas Lane and the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound entrance ramp past Huntland Drive will be closed from 7:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and Exit 228 for William Cannon will also be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed between Huntland Drive and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Watch for work crews in the intersection at Grand Avenue Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney Lane through Friday. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through Friday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice; traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. Traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both direction between Burnet and Travis counties from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and Texas 195 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; expect alternating ramp closures in this area. Two northbound lanes closed between Texas 45 and the U.S. 79 exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers Boulevard and University Boulevard until further notice.

U.S. 79: Multiple closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and RM 1460 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

U.S. 183: The northbound lanes will be closed at Texas 71 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour east on Texas 71 and turn around at Spirit of Texas Drive. Alternating closures in both directions between County Road 258 and Texas 138 in Florence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions at intersections between the Burnet County line and 183A Toll from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures across Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between I-35 and Providence Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures of the turnarounds in both directions at Manor Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Purple Sage Drive and Loyola Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The southbound tolled exit after Loyola Lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. The southbound tolled lanes will be closed between Manor Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 10 p.m. Monday to midnight. The northbound tolled lanes will be closed between TechniCenter Drive and Loyola from midnight until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound entrance to toll lanes after MLK will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. The southern part of Levander Loop near the Colorado River will be closed through January.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Texas 71: Reduced to one westbound lane on the main lanes and frontage road between U.S. 183 and Riverside Drive from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and the exit to Riverside Drive will also be closed. The westbound right lane will be closed at Pedernales Summit Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: The southbound left lane will be closed between FM 973 and FM 969 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Texas 138: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between County Road 223 and County Road 224 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to Airport Boulevard off northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 620: Multiple closures in both directions between Low Water Crossing Road and RM 2222 from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

FM 812: Various closures in both directions between U.S. 183 and Texas 130 from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

FM 1325 (Burnet Road): Various closures in both directions between Merrilltown Drive and Texas 45 North from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

FM 1331: Various closures in both directions between Texas 95 and Milam County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 1460 (A.W Grimes Parkway): Multiple closures in both directions between U.S. 79 and Old Settlers Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: Various closures in both directions between Loop 1 and Airport Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Various closures in both directions between Ribelin Ranch Road and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2243: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Weir Ranch Road and Norwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to/from Westlake Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The eastbound right lane will be closed at Buckeye Trail from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Blueridge and Walsh Tarlton drives from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Blue Bluff Road: Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Watch for flaggers directing traffic.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Grand Avenue Parkway: The right lane will be closed in both directions between Vision Drive and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Closures will be westbound Wednesday and eastbound Thursday.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Sept. 4. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thompson Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Detour via Dalton Lane.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.

Westlake Drive: No through traffic nightly between RM 2244 and West Spring Drive until further notice. Eastbound traffic detours via Westhaven or McConnell drives. Eastbound drivers can use Reveille Road.