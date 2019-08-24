Sherman High School will have a new crest and logo when it opens at its new campus next year. The new crest and logo were recently presented to the Sherman Independent School District’s Board of Trustees in an update on branding efforts for the new campus.

The branding efforts represent a move by the district and architects to include the history and culture of the current school in the designs of the new campus.

“This is to ensure the wants and goals of what it means to be a bearcat transition from the old building to the new,” Sherman ISD Communications Director Kimberly Simpson said.

During Monday’s school board meeting, staff presented the results of a six-month branding study that helped for a set of guidelines that will be utilized in the design of the new school. The study involved stakeholders in the district administration, school faculty, community members and students along with VLK Architects who are working on the new school campus.

One of the most noticeably changes will come to the school’s crest.

While the district has had a crest in place for many years, the previous design was largely generic, Simpson said. The new design features a more streamlined modern look, with the redesigned bearcat logo at the bottom of the coat of arms with the full name of the school and the date it was established above.

Simpson said this is the first time that the district has designed its own emblem, featuring details specific to Sherman.

The branding effort comes with the goals of honoring the past while celebrating the present and moving students forward with designs and features specifically made for the high school. There are still some details that need to be finalized with the guidelines, but this should be completed in the coming days.

“Most of the time when people think of branding, they just think of a logo,” Simpson said adding that it includes the feelings that come with being a Sherman Bearcat. “Otherwise, you are just walking into a building.”

Among the features of the guidelines will be a definition of the schools colors — maroon and white.

While the colors have been a long-time feature for the school, Simpson said she has seen some variance in items people use to display the colors.

“You might walk into one room and it has a little crimson in it,” she said. “You might then walk down the hall and see burgundy.”

The bearcat logo itself will reflect this change with modified colors following a redesign. Beyond the colors and a few small details, the logo is largely unchanged from the original.

Another feature of the guide will include how to preserve the school’s trophy case and how to hang banners in the school campus. District officials are still deciding which items and relics from the school’s past will make the trip to the new campus and which will remain at Sherman High School when it transitions into a middle school next year.

The branding effort will also include work by current SHS students. Simpson said students helped design the art for a badge that will be used to represent the school.

