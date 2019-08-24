NORTH AUSTIN

Great-grandson to bless

artwork of Comanche chief

The Tempo 2019 art project team will host a blessing of a mosaic and steel artwork titled “A Lord of the Plains: A Tribute to Quanah Parker” conducted by Ron Parker, administrator to the Quanah Parker Society and great-grandson to Quanah Parker, at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The blessing will take place at Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg Lane.

The multimedia artwork is one of the seven city of Austin Tempo 2019 art projects. The project incorporates the use of augmented reality through the use of a platform from Austin-based company Augzoo.

A handwritten letter from Quanah Parker to Texas Gov. Thomas Mitchell Campbell, along with a mini-documentary featured in the augmented reality installation, are shared by the Quanah Parker Society, along with an historical image from the University of North Texas Libraries, which served as the inspiration for the mosaic art.

The artwork will be in the park adjacent to Little Walnut Creek Library through October. It will then be moved to Eduardo Rendon Sr. Park as part of Tempo 2019’s East Austin Studio Tour exhibits. At the end of the program, the art team will donate the piece to the Quanah Parker Society, where it will travel to its final home in Quanah in early December.

AUSTIN

School for the Deaf

launches safety app

The Texas School for the Deaf has partnered with Anonymous Alerts to provide a school safety app.

Through an anonymous two-way communication channel, the app allows students, staff, teachers and parents in the school community to anonymously submit alerts about suspicious activities, safety threats, alcohol or drug use, depression, harassment, family issues, campus safety concerns and self-harm issues to school administrators or counselors.

The app provides school officials with the opportunity to continue the conversation by using the system’s anonymous messaging tool, helping school officials better investigate the situation and take appropriate action.

Users can download the app for free on Apple and Android devices and gain access to the service by using an activation code that will be provided by the school.

ROUND ROCK

Genealogical Society

hosts free event Aug. 31

The Williamson County Genealogical Society will host WCGS University from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in Meeting Room B at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

The event will introduce attendees to tools and techniques to help locate documents and records needed to solve issues in genealogical research.

SAN MARCOS

Jazz Festival Picnic

set for Saturday

The Eddie Durham Birthday Jazz Festival Picnic will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Eddie Durham Park, 201 Martin Luther King Drive.

The free event will feature jazz, art, spoken word and children’s activities. A poetry workshop with Faylita Hicks will be offered at 4 p.m. and an art workshop with Lydia Gantert and Richard Samuel will be offered at 5 p.m., both at Cephas House, 213 Martin Luther King Drive. Live music will be provided by the Jerry Espinoza Trio at 6 p.m., BluMoon at 7 p.m. and the San Marcos Jazz Collective at 8 p.m.

Alcohol, cigarettes, plastic foam and glass will not be permitted.

MCDADE

Texas history researcher

gives presentation Monday

The McDade Museum, 557 Old Highway 20, will host a historian presentation at 7 p.m. Monday.

Historian and author James Haley will share memories of 40 years researching and writing Texas history, and offer a defense of why knowing history is important today.

— American-Statesman staff