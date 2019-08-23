As the search continues for the individual responsible for two gas station armed robberies and one gas station burglary, the North Texas Crimestoppers are asking for information from the public. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Sherman and Denison incidents.

Police in both cities have said the crimes appear to be connected and are working together to identify and apprehend at least one suspect —a black male, standing roughly six feet tall, with a medium build. The suspect is believed responsible for the armed robbery of the One Stop and Go in Sherman on July 31, the robbery of the Main Street Shell in Denison on Aug. 13 and the burglary of the Sherman Shell station at U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 early Monday.

“We believe they’re related because of the general description of the suspect and the same general M.O. in committing the crime: running in, grabbing the register and running out,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said Tuesday. “That’s very distinct.”

In each instance, the suspect entered the businesses with his face covered, approached the counter and grabbed the cash register drawer before fleeing on foot. The suspect is believed to have made off with at least $450, so far.

No injuries have been reported amid the three incidents, but surveillance footage from the businesses showed the suspect brandishing a handgun during the July 31st robbery and knocking a display tower on top of a clerk during the August 13th robbery.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of either robbery or the burglary are asked to call North Texas Crimestoppers at 1-877-373-8477, the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290, or the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.