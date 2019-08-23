In just more than a week, it will no longer be legal for most Texans under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco and nicotine products. The new measure takes effect Sept. 1 and makes Texas the 16th state to establish 21 as the legal age for tobacco use.

The expectation is the new law, which exempts active military members, will push the use of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and related tobacco products out of public schools and contribute to an overall healthier state along the way.

The current numbers should grab our attention. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, some 12 percent of Texas high school students smoke cigarettes while almost one in five use e-cigs. Research supports that those who take up the tobacco habit early in life are more likely to become lifelong smokers and more likely to suffer the constellation of documented health impacts that occurs as a result.

“If we can have (kids) leave high school tobacco and nicotine free, that’s a huge win,” Jennifer Cofer, director of the End Tobacco Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, told the Texas Tribune.

Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) authored Senate Bill 21. Originally, the bill did not include an exemption for members of the military, resulting in opposition on the part of some Republicans in both chambers. The measure was then adjusted to accommodate what the Dallas Morning News reported is 12,500 active-duty troops between the ages of 18 and 20 who live in Texas.

The bill also includes language prohibiting local governments from raising the legal age beyond 21 and reduced the fine for underage smoking from $250 to $100. There are those who support eliminating such punishments altogether, placing the blame instead on retailers and victimized youths, but that seems excessive.

Breaking a law should carry consequences for those who break it, and retailers should double down on vigilance and check IDs of patrons who appear to be under age 30. It’s a practice worth adopting ahead of Sept. 1 that doesn’t take long and ensures compliance. Those few moments of double-checking will be worth the savings when compared to the cost of being caught selling to an underage patron in a “sting" operation.

“The youth themselves are already victims of the tobacco industry and its billions of dollars of marketing that lure them and addict them before they’re adults,” John Schachter, state communications director for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, told the Tribune. “They should not be penalized when it’s the retailers who are the ones who are in violation of the law in selling to these underage kids."

The new law is supported by E-cigarette manufactures Juul and Altria, and it makes sense on numerous levels. Ultimately, any move that makes obtaining tobacco more difficult for people, especially young people, is a wise move on the public health front and will eventually produce reduced cancer numbers.

Obviously, the best way to stop tobacco use is to never start, and the best time to give up the habit is today. We applaud the Legislature for its commitment to keeping young Texans healthy while balancing this measure to exempt those who have already made a similarly weighty decision – to serve the country as an active-duty members of the military.