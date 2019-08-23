As the old adage goes, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach — and in my case there is definitely some truth to this. As someone who considers himself a foodie, I always find myself tempted to try foods and new menu items at restaurants around town anytime I hear of something getting a good review.

As much as I wish it wasn’t true, this also extends to fast food. Despite being a foody at heart, fast food has always been a guilty pleasure for me.

Earlier this week, I heard chatter online about Popeyes Chicken launching a new sandwich, and the reviews were almost too good to be true. The fact that many locations across the country were running out of the chicken sandwiches due to heavy demand made me all the more curious.

After thinking about it a bit more, I found myself curious what separated this from the other sandwiches that the chain has offered. What made this different from the other items on the menu? My curiosity was growing.

In some cases, I heard people say the sandwich was on par with Chick-fil-A’s signature sandwiches, which is a lofty bar to set, even for a chain that has chicken in its name. Even without marketing, the world of mouth was gold for this new sandwich.

At that point, I considered myself sold and decided to give it a try. Unfortunately, I wasn’t the only one who was curious and by the time I got there, the local restaurant was out, specifically of the buns for the sandwich.

I’ve gone back a few times over the last few days, but still have yet to get one. The demand and novelty is still there, and I can never seem to break away before they sell out each day. If I get the chance to get one, I will be sure to give everyone an update and review shortly after I finish eating it.

•

Happy birthday to Nathan Wilson of Denison, Peg McClure of Sherman; Jeffery Walters of Allen; and Carol Pluckett Berrett of Pollock, Louisiana.