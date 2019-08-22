The Denison and Sherman Police departments often express a spirit of unity and cooperation that extends beyond the borders of each individual city and jurisdiction. But, this week, the two departments showed the public just how much they support each other.

Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel presented a plaque to the Sherman Police Chief Zachary Flores following the department's assistance during the funeral of a Denison officer.

In the presentation, both chiefs expressed a spirit of unity and cooperation that extends beyond the borders of each individual city and jurisdiction.

“The bottom line is we are all brothers and sisters in blue,” Gudgel said Thursday in a phone interview.

In late July, DPD lost one of their own when Sgt. Brian Conrad died following a battle with cancer. In response, the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band offered to play during the officer's funeral.

Last week, Gudgel also recognized the Grayson County Sheriff's Department for its assistance during the funeral. Members of the Sheriff's Department stepped in to take calls during the funeral to allow members of the police department to attend the funeral.

More recently, Gudgel said Sherman assisted last week during an officer involved shooting in Perrin Estates. Officers attempted to serve a felony warrant on an when someone within the residence began firing at officers. No officers were injured, and the suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

In addition to Sherman officers, Gudgel said Pottsboro also sent officers to assist in securing the scene. At the time of the incident, there were concerns that the department would not have enough officers to run patrols, but off-duty Denison officers were brought in to assist.

“Our manpower at that point — there was none,” Gudgel said.

Gudgel, who has been chef of Denison for a month and a half after coming from Grand Prairie, said while it isn't unusual for departments to assist, it doesn't happen as often with the larger departments.

“Before I started this job, I reached out to Chief Flores and said how much I'd like to work with him,” Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel said. “Crime doesn't have boundaries.”

It isn't unusual for departments to assist each other on a daily basis with information. This becomes more common with close rural communities like Sherman and Denison, which have smaller departments and fewer officers than those in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

As an example, Gudgel said Sherman and Denison have been working together on investigating a string of robberies this week that seem to be connected.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said this coordination has only grown in recent years in an age of information-led reporting. Given the close nature of the two cities, it is common for cases to involve both jurisdictions, he said.

“We literally meet on a regular basis to compare notes on cases,” Mullen said. “Basically people who commit comes in Sherman also commit crimes in Denison.”

Still, Mullen said a friendly rivalry between departments off the job isn't uncommon, but it never bleeds into the job.

“A battle on the football field is one thing, but we aren't going to echo it in the police departments,” Flores said during Monday's meeting.