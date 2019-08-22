One of Sherman’s newest apartment complexes is already looking to expand. The Brooks on Heritage Parkway asked the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission for a new city plan and replat to allow for a second phase of apartment buildings Tuesday.

The plan was approved.

The expansion comes just only months after the complex started leasing its first units in late 2018.

“We have completely leased out the apartment homes in a matter of seven months,” developer Joe Gilbert said.

For the first phase of development, the complex featured 148 units that became available for rent in stages between December and June. With the second phase, Gilbert said he plans to build an additional three, two-story buildings for a total of 48 additional units. This will bring the complex to 196 units in total once the project is complete.

For the addition, developers asked for a set of variances similar to those that were approved for the first phase nearly two years ago. The applicants asked for a variance to allow for 55 percent masonry for the exterior building material, with Hardie Board siding making up the remaining 45 percent. The applicants also asked for permission to extend an existing eight-foot wooden fence and a six-foot iron fence in lieu of a required masonry perimeter wall.

The commission received one letter in opposition to the request from a neighboring property owner who expressed concern about the reduced masonry requirement as it potentially posed a fire hazard. P&Z Chairman Clay Mahone noted that other preventative equipment, including sprinklers would be in place in the buildings.

After brief discussion, the commission passed the request unanimously.

With the approval, Gilbert said he hoped to get construction started on the additional as early as October. The construction on the three buildings will be simultaneous, however the buildings will have a staggered opening, with leasing beginning some time next summer.