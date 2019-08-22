Two people were hospitalized and a third was ticketed following a rollover crash on State Highway 289 Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said the wreck occurred sometime between noon and 2 p.m. near the intersection with Valerie Lane, outside Dorchester. Tackett said a father and son were traveling north on Hwy 289 and were attempting to turn onto Valerie Lane when their Honda SUV was hit from behind by a northbound Chevrolet pickup.

“The Honda then rolled into the ditch,” Tackett said. “The son was transported to Wilson N. Jones (Regional Medical Center) by Sherman EMS. The father was flown to Medical City Plano with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Updated conditions on the father and son were not available Thursday.

Tackett said the 33-year-old female driver of the pickup was not injured but was cited for failure to control speed.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.