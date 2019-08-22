Two weeks ago, Upland Software announced a $410 million credit agreement and said it was looking to make cloud-related acquisitions.

On Thursday, the company followed through, saying it has purchased Canadian software firm Cimpl for $23.1 million in cash and a $2.6 million cash holdback payable in 12 months.

Upland has acquired more than 20 companies since it was founded in 2013 by Austin software industry veteran Jack McDonald. The company's products help companies manage various internal operations through a web-based cloud system. The software automates human resources processes, aids with web content management and provides time and expense management tools, as well as other online assistance.

Today, Upland has more than 9,000 customers across a range of industries.

In making acquisitions, Upland targets companies that have promising technology but are unlikely to break out as large independent players. Prior to Cimpl, Upland paid $45 million in cash for Boulder, Colo.- based Kapost, which provides a content management platform.

Cimpl, founded in 2000 in Montreal, provides a cloud-based telecom expense management platform. The technology will become part of Upland's project and financial management suite, Upland said.

"Acquiring Cimpl enables Upland to offer the market's first IT financial management cloud that combines IT and telecom expense management," McDonald said. "Our acquisition pipeline is robust, and we are actively pursuing additional opportunities to build out our solution suites."

Upland said it expects the Cimpl acquisition to generate annual revenue of about $8 million, of which $7.4 million is recurring. The deal will generate at least $3.6 million in adjusted EBITDA once it is fully integrated, the company said. EBITDA is an acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Meanwhile, Upland raised its second quarter and full year 2019 guidance to reflect the Cimpl acquisition. For the quarter ending Sept. 30, Upland now expects revenue to be between $54.1 million and $56.1 million, and projects full-year revenue to be between $212.3 million and $216.3 million.

Upland Siftware's shares closed Friday at 42.94, up 21 cents, or about half of a percent.