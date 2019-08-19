A Sherman man indicted on charges of attempted murder of a child is set for trial this week. Damon Deshawn Finley has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a child under 10 charge as well as charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

He is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Jeromie Oney.

Previously published reports show officers with the Sherman Police Department were first alerted to injuries sustained by Finley’s daughter back in January of last year after he and the child’s mother took the child to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center for seizure-like symptoms.

“I can’t go too much into the facts, but basically the parents showed up with the child in bad medical shape,” First Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said at that time. ”(She) was (flown) to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Multiple brain injuries were found. Multiple subdural hemorrhages — which usually is associated with a traumatic brain injury — of different ages were found and multiple rib fractures, in various stage of healing, were also found.”

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Monday that Finley is set to be tried in the 15th state District Court with Judge Jim Fallon presiding.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com