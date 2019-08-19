Relatives cleaning out a deceased family member’s Sherman home received assistance from the Plano Police Department Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Monday after discovering what they believed were possible explosive devices.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said Sherman Police provided assistance to ATF officials and Plano Police as they removed items from the residence located in the 1200 block of South Crockett Street. No injuries were reported and no neighboring homes were evacuated during the the investigation.

“They came across some items they thought were possible explosives,” Mullen said of the relatives. “So, rather than remove it themselves and out of an abundance of caution, they contacted the ATF.”

Mullen said he was unable to further describe the items removed from the house, but that the incident was not believed to pose any ongoing threat to public safety.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.