The New York Times earlier this week announced that it was demoting one of the publication’s deputy editors because of political and race-related social media posts that the paper said showed “serious lapses in judgment.”

In a time where social media can wield outsized influence, it made me stop and think about what role platforms such as Facebook and twitter should play for working journalists today. At their best, social media can be a great tool for journalists, allowing them to disseminate news quickly. At the other end of the spectrum is the temptation to weigh in on stories and provide personal opinions on news of the day.

This is a thornier issue than it might appear. The right to free speech is sacrosanct in journalistic circles, so shouldn’t they be able to say what’s on their mind? This is not just a tough one for the media. It’s a challenge for just about every employer, some of whom cringe when confronted with something an employee posted or tweeted.

Let me pause for a moment to first say free speech is important, but words typically have consequences, and we have seen numerous examples of people from many walks of life held to account for what they said on social media. People have lost jobs and influence over words they have shared on social media.

Remember the Internet lives forever, and what someone pushes out for the world to see as an 18-year-old college student might come back to haunt them as a 30-year-old seeking political office or a new job.

It seems journalists should be especially careful with what they post on social media. First and foremost, because common sense should rule the day. What I share on my Facebook page will be seen by my wife, my mother, my children, my employers (past and present), pastoral colleagues and my congregation.

We haven’t even gotten to another important demographic – readers of this newspaper. How I personally feel about local newsmakers or local issues has no place on my social media feed. This struck me as even more important recently when a caller indicated he had checked out a colleague’s twitter feed to get a feel about their personal politics.

We probably shouldn’t measure anyone based on their social media tendencies (judge not, lest ye be judged and all that), but by the same token, I’m disinclined to provide fuel for others’ fire. People who work in the opinion world like columnists? That’s a different matter. In fact, part of their charge is to create social media dialogue, preferably without resorting to deliberate provocation.

So, I have no twitter feed and haven’t for years. I’m not a fan, and that’s more a function of my age than anything else. But I do have a Facebook page, and if you were to take a look at it, my hope is you would see the two things that I try to have rule my life these days: faith and family.

Even in this age of white-hot rhetoric, rare is the person who would push back on those values.

This is just my personal preference. Social media shouldn’t be the place where journalists talk about political issues or their specific area of coverage. In an era of increasing distrust of institutions in general and the media in particular, posting personal opinions can undermine our credibility with readers.

There are people on the other side who say journalists shouldn’t be afraid to show their humanity and tell their audiences what they think about issues. It seems many in the media today not only cover stories but have no reservations about sharing personal feelings about stories. One of the easiest ways to do this is through social media channels.

For me, there is already so much news (real and alleged) in the world, that social media is the last place I go for it. I am not really interested in what the people who cover issues think about them. I would rather make up my own mind, especially in a media era where fact and opinion often travel closer together than ever before.

As journalists, our voices are now part of a larger, institutional voice. Even when we speak on our social media pages, we should be mindful that some will perceive what we say to represent the institution. If we express our disappointment about something at City Hall on Facebook one day, some could reasonably draw the conclusion that our coverage is influenced “against” the issue we’re covering.

In other words, it’s always a great day for a conspiracy theory, so why do anything to give voice to an inaccurate narrative? To paraphrase a line I heard the other day, “It can’t just be fair. It has to look fair.” Free speech is important, no doubt, but equally important is exercising good judgment around that right to avoid even an appearance of agenda journalism.

I share occasional news articles by our journalists and uplifting or particularly informative stories on my Facebook page. For example, this past week I posted an article by Time magazine that indicated, “The detrimental health effects of loneliness have been likened to smoking 15 cigarettes a day” and that loneliness is emerging as “a public health hazard.”

The problem? People are spending time in front of computer, tablet and mobile phone screens instead of with other people. They are using social media as a surrogate for connection, seeking affirmation of their worldview and information confirming personal views.

Journalists should avoid falling into that trap, using social media judiciously to deliver fact-based stories uncolored by off-hand personal opinion that can reinforce negative stereotypes about the important work we do every day.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.