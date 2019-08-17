Texas Tech will open the 2021 football season hosting Florida International in a Thursday night game, according to documents released this week to A-J Media.

The game date is Sept. 2, 2021, and Tech senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti said it is expected to be televised.

Tech will pay FIU a game guarantee of $1.4 million, easily the highest known payout to non-conference opponents the Red Raiders have scheduled over the next decade. FIU and Tech officials signed the contract over the past month.

With Tech and FIU finalizing their agreement, Tech and Lamar agreed to rescind a game contract they had in place for Sept. 4, 2021.

A memorandum of understanding between Tech and Lamar says the two programs are absolved of their contract obligations, provided Tech is able to execute an agreement with Stephen F. Austin. Giovannetti said Tech would host SFA in the Red Raiders' second non-conference game of 2021 between games against FIU and Houston, though a contract with SFA is not done yet.

The Big 12 enacted a requirement after the 2015 season compelling its members to play at least one power-five opponent or Notre Dame each year in non-conference, but Tech received a waiver from the Big 12 to not abide by that in 2021.

In another adjustment to future schedules, Tech and Wyoming agreed last month to move a game in Lubbock from Sept. 12, 2020, to Sept. 16, 2028.

"I think we did it as a favor to another school who was trying to work on their schedule," Giovannetti said. "Wyoming had a conflict because of their game with us."

That also leaves Tech with one opponent to line up for the 2020 non-conference schedule. Giovannetti said it's likely to be an FCS program. Tech has filled its power-five non-conference game requirement for next season with Arizona coming to Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders open the 2019 season with an Aug. 31 home game against Montana State and will pay Montana State a $500,000 guarantee for that game.